Mae Hong Son flash floods cut off Sao Hin access route





Floodwater also spilled into Ban Po So School, where water levels rose high enough to reach beneath the student dormitory building, according to local reports.

Officials later issued an urgent warning to motorists and residents attempting to enter Sao Hin subdistrict, announcing at 7.47pm that all routes into the area had been completely cut off due to rapidly flowing floodwater.

Authorities urged the public to avoid travelling through flood-prone routes under all circumstances as conditions remained dangerous.

Travellers stranded in the area or unable to continue their journeys safely were advised to seek temporary overnight shelter at Ban Po So Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital.







Emergency officials have continued monitoring the flash flood situation closely while warning residents in high-risk communities across Sao Hin and nearby parts of Mae Sariang district to stay alert for further official updates during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

Authorities said additional announcements would be issued once conditions improve or transport routes are reopened.