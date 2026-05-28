International arts festival returns to Bangkok with 12 major shows

Bangkok’s 28th International Festival of Dance & Music is set to return with a full programme of world-class performances throughout September and October 2026.

The line-up features 12 productions from nine countries, spanning opera, ballet, contemporary performance and multimedia shows, as the performing arts sector seeks to restore momentum in Thailand’s cultural market and among audiences.

This year’s festival will be held from September 5 to October 17, at the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre.

Organisers said it would be one of the festival’s most diverse editions in terms of format, content and participating countries.

One of the key highlights is the first appearance in Thailand by New York City Opera from the United States, with “Opera Goes to Hollywood”, which brings classic opera pieces and well-known film soundtracks together on one stage.

The performance reflects efforts within the opera world to broaden its audience base, particularly among younger generations.

Also featured is Coco Chanel from National Theatre Brno in the Czech Republic, which brings the life of “Coco Chanel”, one of the fashion world’s most influential designers, to the stage through contemporary ballet, combining fashion, music and the art of movement.