DOITUNG EVERYDAY: How a Thai Social Enterprise is Weaving Sustainability into Modern Life

Mae Fah Luang Foundation's social enterprise arm reinvents its Doi Tung label with affordable, design-led products that bring circular fashion into daily life.

Doi Tung, the craft and lifestyle brand operated by the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, is preparing to launch a new sub-brand called DOITUNG EVERYDAY — a bold repositioning aimed at bringing its long-standing philosophy of community-led, sustainable production closer to the wallets and wardrobes of younger Thai consumers.

The soft launch is expected to take place informally towards the end of the second quarter of this year, with products available at Doi Tung Lifestyle stores.



The move reflects a deliberate shift in strategy.

While the original Doi Tung brand has built its reputation on premium handcrafted goods — some priced between 50,000 and 60,000 baht — the foundation recognises that this high-end segment, though valuable, represents a limited customer base.

DOITUNG EVERYDAY is designed to serve the broader, younger market: Gen Y and Gen Z consumers who are drawn to purposeful brands but want accessible, everyday products.

Prasert Trongcharoenkiat, president of social business at the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, explains the logic through a pyramid framework.

The apex represents high-spend, low-volume buyers. The base — the mass market — offers far greater potential for volume growth.

The strategy is to develop "small items": affordable, easily purchased products such as tote bags, hair ties, sleep masks and AirPods cases, which can be sold at airports and lifestyle retail outlets.

