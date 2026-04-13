Bangkok warns Songkran crowds as heat index reaches danger level

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre has warned that the Heat Index for Monday (April 13) is at a “dangerous” level, posing potential health risks to the public, especially during the Songkran festival, when large numbers of people are taking part in outdoor activities and water celebrations.
People heading out to join Songkran 2026 festivities are being advised to be aware of strong sunshine and hot weather, which could make them ill.
The general public is advised to watch for unusual symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue or heatstroke.
Risk groups include children, older people, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions.
Anyone showing unusual symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
The public can follow the air quality situation and related information via airbkk.com and the AirBKK application to plan their daily activities and avoid risks from the current spell of extreme heat.