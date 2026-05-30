Royal Thai Navy Launches 24-Hour Livestreams of Cambodian Border to Debunk Smuggling Rumours

Thai maritime forces broadcast live feeds from Chanthaburi and Trat checkpoints to prove frontiers remain locked down following intense border conflict.

The Royal Thai Navy has taken the unprecedented step of launching 24-hour live video broadcasts from three key checkpoints along the Cambodian border.

The initiative aims to provide absolute transparency and debunk persistent social media rumours alleging that officials are secretly permitting illicit travel and freight transport across the closed frontier.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaipan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, firmly denied claims circulating on several social media platforms that the military had quietly reopened transit routes in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

Characterising the reports as entirely fabricated, Rear Admiral Paratch stated that the live broadcasts would allow the public to verify the reality on the ground at any time.

The continuous live feeds are being broadcast via the official "Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson" Facebook page, covering three vital permanent border crossings: Ban Pakard Permanent Border Checkpoint (Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi), Ban Laem Permanent Border Checkpoint (Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi), and Ban Hat Lek Permanent Border Checkpoint (Khlong Yai District, Trat).