Parisian Fashion Circles Enraptured by Royal Thai Elegance as Major Exhibition Draws Crowds

Long queues form outside Paris's Musée des Arts Décoratifs as a landmark exhibition charts the global legacy and French connections of royal Thai fashion.
In a city where art and haute couture form the very fabric of daily life, a remarkable cultural phenomenon is unfolding on the Rue de Rivoli.
Since its opening, substantial queues of Parisian design enthusiasts, historians, and tourists have formed outside the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, all waiting to experience a landmark showcase of Thai royal textiles and craftsmanship.
The exhibition, titled “La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress from Tradition to Modernity”, has rapidly established itself as the talk of the town within Parisian cultural circles. Yet, beyond the critical acclaim, the true impact of the exhibition is visible inside the galleries.
Local art and fashion students are frequently seen sitting quietly among the crowds, sketchbooks in hand, meticulously tracing the intricate embroidery patterns and classical silhouettes of the royal gowns on display.
Charting a 170-Year Diplomatic and Style Dialogue
The exhibition features over 200 exceptional pieces, including historic royal garments, jewellery, and textiles.
Curated to celebrate the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between Thailand and France, the collection highlights a profound, decades-long artistic dialogue between East and West.
A focal point of the exhibition explores the historic 30-year creative partnership between Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, and the legendary French couturier Pierre Balmain, alongside the historic embroidery house Lesage.
Beginning in the 1960s, this collaboration successfully modernised Thai court attire, blending traditional hand-woven silks with European haute couture tailoring to present Thai heritage to a global audience.
A Multi-Generational Legacy of Craftsmanship
The display also serves as a testament to an enduring family legacy dedicated to cultural preservation.
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit originally spent decades safeguarding Thailand’s vulnerable textile arts, establishing the SUPPORT Foundation to revitalise traditional weaving techniques like Mudmee (ikat) and Praewa silk.
Today, this mission has been inherited and advanced by her granddaughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.
Serving as the patron of La Mode en Majesté, Princess Sirivannavari has actively bridged the gap between historical heritage and contemporary global fashion, ensuring that traditional Thai craftsmanship continues to inspire new generations of international designers.
Alongside the royal wardrobes, the exhibition highlights the eight distinct styles of Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom (royally endorsed Thai national costumes).
The showcase is playing a supportive role in Thailand's 2026 bid to have these national garments officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
While the gallery doors will eventually close on 1 November 2026, the exquisite imagery and traditional wisdom woven into the fabrics are set to leave a lasting impression on the global fashion capital.
Source : SACIT