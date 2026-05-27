Thai PM Firm on Sovereignty, Declaring Colonial-Era Maps 'No Longer Exist' for Bangkok

Speaking at Thaifex Anuga Asia 2026, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed bilateral talks with France and UNESCO over contested boundary frameworks.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has firmly reasserted Thailand’s territorial sovereignty, declaring that colonial-era map scales used by Cambodia to justify border claims "no longer exist" for the Thai administration.

Speaking to the media in a sideline interview during his tour of the Thaifex Anuga Asia 2026 exhibition, the prime minister revealed details of his recent high-level diplomatic mission to France, where he held pivotal talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and executive officials at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The primary objective of the mission was to clarify international misunderstandings regarding Thailand’s borders and to address the latest friction points along the Thailand-Cambodia demarcation line.

