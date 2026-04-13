Iran warns warships away from Hormuz as Araghchi blames US

Iran hardened its stance over the Strait of Hormuz after the collapse of weekend talks in Islamabad, warning that any military vessel approaching the strategic waterway would be treated as a breach of the fragile ceasefire.
At the same time, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi used X to accuse Washington of derailing talks that he said had come close to an agreement.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strait remained open to non-military vessels under Iranian regulations, but warned that foreign warships would draw a harsh and decisive response.
Iranian state media also aired footage purporting to show the IRGC Navy ordering the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. to alter course and return to the Indian Ocean, while the US side said its ship was exercising transit passage under international law.
Washington has said its vessels are operating in the area to set conditions for mine-clearing and to protect shipping. But Tehran has portrayed any military approach to Hormuz as a provocation at a moment when the ceasefire remains fragile and no follow-up deal has been secured.
In his X post, Araghchi said Iran had engaged the United States in good faith during the highest-level talks in 47 years and had been “just inches away” from an “Islamabad MoU” before running into what he called “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade”.
He also signalled that Tehran would match conduct with conduct, saying goodwill would be met with goodwill, while hostility would bring hostility in return.
His message underlined Tehran’s effort to link the diplomatic breakdown directly to the confrontation now unfolding at sea. Reuters and AP reported that the talks failed over Iran’s nuclear programme, support for regional armed groups and the future of Hormuz, with Washington pressing demands Tehran rejected as overreach.
The maritime standoff intensified after the United States announced a blockade on vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports, although ships travelling through Hormuz to non-Iranian ports would still be allowed to pass. That means the corridor is not formally shut in full, but pressure on shipping has risen sharply at a chokepoint that handles about a fifth of global energy supplies.
Shipping data already suggests growing caution among tanker operators, with some vessels steering clear ahead of the blockade. With the ceasefire set to expire on April 22, the combination of sea warnings, failed diplomacy and Araghchi’s public messaging has left the risk of a direct confrontation around Hormuz dangerously high.