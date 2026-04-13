Iran warns warships away from Hormuz as Araghchi blames US

Iran hardened its stance over the Strait of Hormuz after the collapse of weekend talks in Islamabad, warning that any military vessel approaching the strategic waterway would be treated as a breach of the fragile ceasefire.

At the same time, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi used X to accuse Washington of derailing talks that he said had come close to an agreement.

IRGC issues sea warning

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strait remained open to non-military vessels under Iranian regulations, but warned that foreign warships would draw a harsh and decisive response.