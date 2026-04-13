Luzhou Port: Thailand’s Strategic Multi-Modal Gateway to Western China

Thai exporters are urged to leverage Luzhou Port as a primary hub, utilising the China-Laos Railway to bypass coastal congestion and slash inland delivery times.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thai Ministry of Commerce has identified Luzhou Port in Sichuan Province as a critical "Gateway to the West," offering Thai businesses a high-efficiency alternative for penetrating China’s deep inland markets.

Strategically positioned at the confluence of the Yangtze and Tuo Rivers, the port has evolved into a sophisticated multi-modal hub connecting sea, road, and rail networks.

The most significant shift for Thai trade is the port’s integration with the China-Laos Railway.

This route allows Thai commodities—specifically fresh fruit, rubber, and rice—to be transported from the Nong Khai-Vientiane border through Kunming and directly into Luzhou.