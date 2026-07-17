EXAT to sue repeat toll dodgers, warns of fines up to 10 times unpaid tolls

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), under the Transport Ministry, is moving ahead with legal action against expressway users who fail to pay tolls and repeatedly violate payment rules.

EXAT has warned motorists with outstanding toll payments to settle them quickly at toll plaza buildings on all expressway routes before legal proceedings are initiated.

The authority said it would strictly enforce the law against offenders, with no exemptions for those who repeatedly violate the rules or ignore EXAT’s payment notices.

EXAT is currently pursuing legal action against expressway users who pass through toll plazas without paying and ignore official notices demanding payment. Such cases are treated as regulatory offences under Section 63 of the Expressway Authority of Thailand Act B.E. 2550 (2007).

Several cases are now being prepared for submission to public prosecutors. Meanwhile, courts have already ruled in 27 cases, ordering offenders to pay tolls and fines, while 28 cases have been completed through court procedures.