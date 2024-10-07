TDRI: Financial weakness leaves Thailand prey to natural disasters

The country is currently grappling with a record-high budget deficit and unprecedented levels of public debt. The projected deficit for the 2025 budget has ballooned to 865.7 billion baht (US$25.86 billion), driven by government stimulus programmes such as the digital wallet scheme. In contrast, tax revenue has fallen from 17-18% to 13-14% of GDP over the last two decades, Somchai noted.

“In the future, I foresee increased problems in public finance. Currently, the government’s public debt stands at 64% of GDP and is expected to rise to 70%, he said.

“While some argue that 70% is not alarming, since many countries operate debt-to-GDP ratios of 100-200%, it’s essential to monitor the rate of increase. If public debt continues to rise by 3-4% per year, that would be concerning.”