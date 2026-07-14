Thai cement industry beats NDC timeline with 3.8m-tonne carbon cut



Hydraulic cement drives low-carbon construction

Research, development and the wider use of hydraulic cement, also known as low-carbon cement, have been among the main mechanisms behind the emissions reductions.

Hydraulic cement reduces the proportion of clinker required during production. Clinker manufacturing is a major source of emissions from the cement production process. Despite containing less clinker, the cement retains the strength and performance required under Thai Industrial Standard (TIS) 2594.

Hydraulic cement is now the country’s main cement for structural applications. It is used in construction projects nationwide, including infrastructure, public buildings, industrial plants and housing.

Its widespread adoption reflects its transition from an alternative construction material to an established part of Thailand’s low-carbon construction system.

Results to date demonstrate the pace of progress. In 2021, clinker substitution reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, achieving the relevant NDC milestone nine years ahead of schedule.

Further reductions of more than 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent were recorded during 2022 and 2023. This brought the cumulative reduction since 2019 to more than 3.8 million tonnes.

Surachai described clinker substitution as an example of how Thailand’s climate objectives could be translated into practical measures. The approach could also be adapted for other industries and expanded through regional cooperation.

Hydraulic cement is now part of Thailand’s transition towards sustainable growth, supporting the country’s net-zero target for 2050 while providing a model for industrial transformation that could be replicated nationally and regionally.