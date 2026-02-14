Thailand’s ‘Net Zero’ goals still distant, CFNT urges government to close funding gap

Climate Finance Network Thailand (CFNT) has released a new report, “Financing NDC 3.0: Challenges and Opportunities Toward Net Zero 2050,” which highlights significant challenges Thailand faces in meeting its Net Zero target by 2050. The report stresses the urgent need for increased investment and better planning to avoid falling short of these crucial environmental goals.

The report, led by Thanida Lawseriwanich, Head of Research at CFNT, revealed that Thailand needs to secure USD 224.05 billion (approximately THB 7 trillion) in total investment to meet its Net Zero target by 2050. From 2035 onwards, Thailand will need to invest at least THB 700 billion annually to drive the necessary climate actions. Without this funding, the country risks missing its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

CFNT also pointed out major gaps in the current NDC 3.0 plan, particularly in terms of project-level details. While the plan lists technologies capable of reducing emissions, it lacks clear projects that can be evaluated for cost-effectiveness, especially in key sectors like energy and transportation.

The report also highlighted the inadequate focus on adaptation to the impacts of climate change. Most of the investment is directed at mitigation (reducing emissions), but there are few clear plans and budgets for addressing the effects of global warming that are already being felt in the country.