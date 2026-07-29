Thai Airways plans THB10 billion U-Tapao aircraft maintenance centre

Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), told Thansettakij that Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was preparing to sign a lease agreement with EECO on Tuesday (August 4, 2026).
The lease will cover 33.6 hectares.
The site will be used to develop the U-Tapao aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre.
The lease, covering 33.6 hectares, will run for 50 years from Tuesday (September 1, 2026), with the state receiving returns in two forms:
Thai Airways estimates that the U-Tapao MRO project will require investment of about THB10 billion, for which funding has already been allocated.
Construction is due to begin in 2027, and the centre is scheduled to open in 2030, Chula concluded.
For the project, Thai Airways has registered a wholly owned subsidiary, Thai MRO Services Company Limited (TMS), specifically to oversee MRO operations.
It currently has registered capital of THB2 billion and plans to increase its capital as appropriate in the future.
The roughly THB10 billion project will include a smart hangar using modern technology to provide maintenance services for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, as well as heavy maintenance.
The facility will be able to accommodate three wide-body aircraft simultaneously, with annual capacity for 110 wide-body aircraft and 130 narrow-body aircraft.
Initial annual revenue is targeted at THB400–500 million, with average annual growth of 2% expected.
The U-Tapao MRO expansion is expected to create “a new source of stable revenue” and diversify business risks.
Thai Airways aims to use these companies to help develop the organisation into a regional MRO hub in the future.
This would form part of efforts to strengthen competitiveness in Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing aviation market.
Source: Thansettakij