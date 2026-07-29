Thai Airways plans THB10 billion U-Tapao aircraft maintenance centre

It currently has registered capital of THB2 billion and plans to increase its capital as appropriate in the future.

The roughly THB10 billion project will include a smart hangar using modern technology to provide maintenance services for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, as well as heavy maintenance.

The facility will be able to accommodate three wide-body aircraft simultaneously, with annual capacity for 110 wide-body aircraft and 130 narrow-body aircraft.

Initial annual revenue is targeted at THB400–500 million, with average annual growth of 2% expected.

The U-Tapao MRO expansion is expected to create “a new source of stable revenue” and diversify business risks.

Thai Airways aims to use these companies to help develop the organisation into a regional MRO hub in the future.

This would form part of efforts to strengthen competitiveness in Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing aviation market.

Source: Thansettakij