Family confirms death of travel YouTuber Hlun Solo

The family of travel YouTuber Hlun Solo confirmed his death on Thursday after he lost contact with relatives while travelling alone to film content in Georgia.

His brother, who uses the Facebook name Klose Mos, announced at 1.35am Thailand time on July 30 that the family had received confirmation that Hlun had been found and had died.

No further details about the circumstances were provided.

The family thanked everyone who shared appeals, followed developments, helped with coordination, offered support and assisted through different channels during the search.

It also expressed gratitude to agencies in Thailand and overseas, as well as everyone involved in efforts to locate him.

The family requested privacy while it handled the necessary arrangements and urged the public not to speculate or circulate information that had not been confirmed.

It said the request was intended to respect Hlun and his relatives.