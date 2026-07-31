Thailand’s Middle East trade deficit expands as exports contract

Geopolitical conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran erupted in late February 2026.

Although negotiation efforts produced an agreement at one stage, fighting subsequently resumed, leaving shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea facing uncertainty.

This has significantly affected transport costs and international trade, including Thailand’s trade with the Middle East.

Trade grows, but Thai exports contract

Data from the Information and Communication Technology Centre of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, compiled in collaboration with the Customs Department, showed that Thailand’s trade with 15 Middle Eastern countries totalled THB741.95268 billion in the first six months of 2026, from January to June, up 8.3% from the same period a year earlier.

However, the composition of trade showed that the growth was not driven by Thai exports.

Exports were valued at THB180.97064 billion, down 11.86%, while imports rose 16.95% to THB560.98204 billion.

This resulted in Thailand recording a trade deficit of THB380.01141 billion with the Middle East, up from THB274.36397 billion in the same period last year.