Thai Tobacco Trade Body Backs Single-Rate Tax Reform Move

The Thai Tobacco Trade Association urges ministers to axe two-tier levies, warning price distortions harm small shops and fuel illicit sales.

The Thai Tobacco Trade Association (TTTA) has thrown its weight behind government plans to overhaul the country's cigarette tax regime, urging ministers to replace the current two-tier system with a flat, single-rate tax to curb market distortion and safeguard public revenue.

The backing comes as the Excise Department confirms it is reviewing the structure, which is currently subject to academic consultations. Under the proposed reforms, Thailand would abandon its multi-tiered ad valorem model — a policy frame currently retained by just seven countries worldwide.

Speaking in a report published by Krungthep Turakij, Thanyasarun Saengthong, Executive Director of the TTTA, described the Excise Department’s direction as a positive signal that a chronic, long-standing issue within the industry was finally being addressed.