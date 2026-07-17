Disease Control Department seeks views on indoor smoking zones at international airports

The Department of Disease Control under the Public Health Ministry has begun a public consultation through the central legal platform to assess whether international airports should be allowed to set up smoking areas inside passenger terminal buildings.

The move marks a review of current practice under existing restrictions, which classify airports as non-smoking areas and allow smoking zones only outside buildings, structures or premises.



Legal background and current restrictions

Under Section 41 of the Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2560 (2017), the Public Health Minister, with advice from the National Tobacco Products Control Committee, has the authority to issue notifications designating all or part of public places, workplaces and vehicles as non-smoking areas.

The law also allows smoking zones to be designated within non-smoking areas where appropriate. The principle is intended to regulate shared social spaces in the interest of public health and safety.

However, current rules designate airports as non-smoking areas. Smoking zones may be set up only outside buildings, structures or premises, and must strictly comply with legal criteria and physical requirements.

As a result, all indoor areas of airport buildings are physically closed spaces where smoking is not permitted.