Heavy rain across Thailand as southwest monsoon remains rather strong

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast thunderstorms across up to 70% of several regions on Thursday (July 30, 2026), as a monsoon trough lay across the North and Northeast.

In its 24-hour outlook, isolated very heavy rain was expected in the North, East and along the southern west coast.

Isolated heavy rain was forecast in the Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and its vicinity, and along the southern east coast.

A rather strong southwest monsoon was also prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.