Heavy rain across Thailand as southwest monsoon remains rather strong

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast thunderstorms across up to 70% of several regions on Thursday (July 30, 2026), as a monsoon trough lay across the North and Northeast.
In its 24-hour outlook, isolated very heavy rain was expected in the North, East and along the southern west coast.
Isolated heavy rain was forecast in the Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and its vicinity, and along the southern east coast.
A rather strong southwest monsoon was also prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The public was advised to remain alert to heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Marine conditions in the upper Andaman Sea were rather strong, with waves of 2–3 metres and more than 3 metres during thunderstorms.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand were around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Mariners were advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
Bangkok and its vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)