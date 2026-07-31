Flood risk remains across Thailand as monsoon begins to weaken

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Friday (July 31, 2026) that heavy to very heavy rain could continue across Thailand over the next 24 hours.

Isolated very heavy rain is expected in the North, East and the South’s west coast, with isolated heavy rain in the Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the South’s east coast.

The conditions are caused by a monsoon trough across the North and Northeast. In contrast, the relatively strong southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to begin weakening.

People were advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.