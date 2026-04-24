Japan’s ‘lonely deaths’ hit 76,000 — Thailand at risk of following

The issue gained national attention after the 1995 Kobe earthquake, when displaced survivors relocated to temporary housing, losing community connections and leading to increased cases of elderly people dying alone.

From a sociological perspective, Kodokushi is seen as a systemic failure of modern individualistic living. Automated payment systems for utilities and rent can also mask deaths, as services continue uninterrupted as long as funds remain in accounts.

Impact on property and emerging industries



The phenomenon has also affected Japan’s property market. Homes where deaths occur are classified as Jiko Bukken (stigmatised properties), with landlords legally required to disclose such incidents to prospective tenants. This often leads to rent reductions of 20–50%.

A new industry has emerged in response, Tokushu Seiso, or specialised cleaning services for unattended deaths. Workers not only clean and disinfect properties but also manage belongings and sometimes perform religious rites for the deceased.

Cleaner Miyu Kojima has highlighted the harsh reality of such deaths through detailed room reconstructions, showing cluttered spaces and signs of decomposition to raise public awareness.

She noted that dying alone does not necessarily mean a person had no family or social connections. “It is unfair to label all these deaths as lonely,” she said, adding that many maintained relationships until their final moments.

Similar trends are also emerging in South Korea, where the phenomenon known as Godoksa is rising, particularly among middle-aged men facing divorce and unemployment.

Thailand at risk of following the same path



Thailand is rapidly moving towards a similar demographic trajectory. According to the Institute for Population and Social Research at Mahidol University, the country is expected to become a super-aged society within the next decade, with more than 28% of the population aged 60 and over.

A 2024 survey found that 1.8 million elderly people in Thailand are living alone, a nearly fourfold increase over the past 30 years. Urban areas are particularly vulnerable due to weaker community support systems, raising the risk of similar cases of solitary deaths.

Researchers have proposed measures such as replacement migration to address labour shortages, alongside improving human capital and establishing a digital safety net to monitor individuals living alone.

This could include smart tracking of electricity and water usage, with alerts triggered when abnormal patterns are detected, a technological attempt to replace fading community ties and prevent unnoticed deaths like those seen in Japan.