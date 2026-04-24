Japan’s ‘lonely deaths’ hit 76,000 — Thailand at risk of following

Japan is facing a growing social crisis, with more than 76,941 people dying alone in their homes in 2025, according to the National Police Agency of Japan. The phenomenon, known as Kodokushi, now accounts for nearly one-third of all cases handled by police, underscoring the scale of the problem.
Data shows that older adults are the most affected group, with 58,919 deaths among those aged 65 and over, representing 76.6% of the total. While many bodies are discovered within one to three days, a more troubling trend is the number of cases left undiscovered for extended periods. Some 22,222 people, nearly 30%, were only found more than eight days after death, a category referred to as Koritsushi, or socially isolated deaths.
Among these, 7,148 cases remained undiscovered for over a month, with some left for more than a year. Gender disparities are also stark, with men 3.8 times more likely than women to die alone and remain undiscovered for longer periods, reflecting deeper social disconnection among older men.
Lonely deaths spreading to younger generations
While Kodokushi is often associated with the elderly, research from the Tokyo Medical Examiner’s Office shows a worrying trend among younger age groups. Between 2018 and 2020, 742 people aged 10–39 in Tokyo died alone, highlighting that social isolation is not limited by age.
More than 40% of these younger cases were not discovered for over four days, with the highest incidence among those aged 30–39, followed by those aged 20–29. Many of these deaths were linked to suicide.
Professor Emiko Kishi of Toho University’s Faculty of Nursing noted that individuals aged 20–40 are particularly vulnerable to self-neglect, a condition in which people lose motivation to care for their health or living conditions, leading to social withdrawal.
Self-neglect can extend beyond avoiding medical care to include hoarding waste or living in unsanitary conditions, often without seeking help. Kishi warned that failure to intervene in time could result in significant social loss.
Cultural and economic roots of isolation
Experts point to Japan’s cultural concept of Meiwaku, avoiding causing trouble for others, as a factor that discourages people from seeking help. Combined with social pressures to remain self-reliant, many individuals withdraw quietly from society.
Economic factors have also played a role. The country’s “lost decades” from 1991 to 2003 led to unstable employment, making it difficult for many to form or maintain families. As work often serves as a primary social network, job loss can lead to a state known as Muen Shakai, a society without social ties.
The issue gained national attention after the 1995 Kobe earthquake, when displaced survivors relocated to temporary housing, losing community connections and leading to increased cases of elderly people dying alone.
From a sociological perspective, Kodokushi is seen as a systemic failure of modern individualistic living. Automated payment systems for utilities and rent can also mask deaths, as services continue uninterrupted as long as funds remain in accounts.
Impact on property and emerging industries
The phenomenon has also affected Japan’s property market. Homes where deaths occur are classified as Jiko Bukken (stigmatised properties), with landlords legally required to disclose such incidents to prospective tenants. This often leads to rent reductions of 20–50%.
A new industry has emerged in response, Tokushu Seiso, or specialised cleaning services for unattended deaths. Workers not only clean and disinfect properties but also manage belongings and sometimes perform religious rites for the deceased.
Cleaner Miyu Kojima has highlighted the harsh reality of such deaths through detailed room reconstructions, showing cluttered spaces and signs of decomposition to raise public awareness.
She noted that dying alone does not necessarily mean a person had no family or social connections. “It is unfair to label all these deaths as lonely,” she said, adding that many maintained relationships until their final moments.
Similar trends are also emerging in South Korea, where the phenomenon known as Godoksa is rising, particularly among middle-aged men facing divorce and unemployment.
Thailand at risk of following the same path
Thailand is rapidly moving towards a similar demographic trajectory. According to the Institute for Population and Social Research at Mahidol University, the country is expected to become a super-aged society within the next decade, with more than 28% of the population aged 60 and over.
A 2024 survey found that 1.8 million elderly people in Thailand are living alone, a nearly fourfold increase over the past 30 years. Urban areas are particularly vulnerable due to weaker community support systems, raising the risk of similar cases of solitary deaths.
Researchers have proposed measures such as replacement migration to address labour shortages, alongside improving human capital and establishing a digital safety net to monitor individuals living alone.
This could include smart tracking of electricity and water usage, with alerts triggered when abnormal patterns are detected, a technological attempt to replace fading community ties and prevent unnoticed deaths like those seen in Japan.