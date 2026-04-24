Fuel cost impact on Japan power bills may appear in July or August

The impact of surging prices of fuel for power generation, reflecting the ongoing Middle East crisis, may "fully start to appear" in electricity bills for July or August, Japanese power industry leader Nozomu Mori has said.

Meanwhile, Mori, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, said in an interview with Jiji Press on Thursday (April 24), "There is no need (for power suppliers) to call on customers to save electricity (this summer) as the supply-demand balance is unlikely to become tight."

Liquefied natural gas transported to Japan through the Strait of Hormuz accounts for only 6 pct of the country's total LNG imports, he said, adding, "We have promoted the diversification of LNG procurement sources, which has helped avoid a major (supply) problem." LNG is a key fuel for thermal power generation.