Asia-Pacific Leaders Adopt Historic Baku-Bangkok Declaration to Combat Inequality

Asia-Pacific governments commit to a robust framework for inclusive growth, universal social protection, and digital innovation at the 82nd ESCAP session.
Governments from across the Asia-Pacific region have formally adopted the Baku-Bangkok Declaration, a landmark commitment aimed at fostering social development and building "societies for all ages."
The declaration was finalised at the conclusion of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok on Friday.
It signals a unified front against the region’s most pressing challenges, including widening wealth gaps, rapid demographic shifts, and significant deficiencies in social safety nets.
A Framework for Resilience
The agreement highlights the fundamental link between social justice and regional security. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, emphasised that the document transcends mere rhetoric.
"The Baku-Bangkok declaration is not just a statement of intent. It is a robust framework for our collective resolve to ensure that social development initiatives are inclusive, sustainable and responsive to the needs of all age groups," Alisjahbana stated.
Key Policy Pillars
The declaration outlines an extensive agenda focused on:
Decent Work and Social Protection: Expanding access to stable employment and strengthening universal social protection systems.
Vulnerability and Inclusion: Dismantling structural barriers for marginalised groups and promoting digital inclusion.
The "Silver Economy": Investing in care systems and lifelong learning to capitalise on demographic changes and ageing populations.
Digital and Environmental Innovation
In a significant move to bolster regional infrastructure, member states agreed to establish the Asian and Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Kazakhstan. This hub is designed to provide practical digital tools for Central Asia and the wider region.
Furthermore, delegates backed a transition toward a sustainable bioeconomy. This initiative aims to simultaneously tackle the "triple planetary crisis" of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, while addressing food waste and persistent poverty.
Looking Ahead
The five-day summit in Bangkok saw participation from 47 member states and two associate members. Beyond social policy, resolutions were passed to modernise regional transport and logistics, prioritising safety, efficiency, and lower carbon emissions.
The Commission also looked toward its future, announcing that Shanghai, China, will host the 83rd session in April 2027.
The event will carry the theme "ESCAP at 80: Navigating paradigm shifts, promoting connectivity and accelerating sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific."
The return to Shanghai is a symbolic "full-circle" moment, as the city served as the commission's original headquarters between 1947 and 1949.