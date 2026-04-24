Asia-Pacific Leaders Adopt Historic Baku-Bangkok Declaration to Combat Inequality

Asia-Pacific governments commit to a robust framework for inclusive growth, universal social protection, and digital innovation at the 82nd ESCAP session.

Governments from across the Asia-Pacific region have formally adopted the Baku-Bangkok Declaration, a landmark commitment aimed at fostering social development and building "societies for all ages."

The declaration was finalised at the conclusion of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok on Friday.

It signals a unified front against the region’s most pressing challenges, including widening wealth gaps, rapid demographic shifts, and significant deficiencies in social safety nets.

A Framework for Resilience

The agreement highlights the fundamental link between social justice and regional security. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, emphasised that the document transcends mere rhetoric.