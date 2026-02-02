SpaceX seeks FCC nod for up to 1 million orbital AI “data centres”

FCC filing: “orbital data centres” for AI

SpaceX has filed an application with the US Federal Communications Commission seeking permission for a vast constellation of satellites designed to function as solar-powered “data centres” in orbit for artificial intelligence workloads.

Why SpaceX says orbit makes sense

In the filing and related reporting, the company positions space as a way to tap near-continuous solar energy and avoid some constraints facing Earth-based data centres, including power availability and cooling requirements.