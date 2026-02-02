BOI: Japanese investment applications surge 146% to 119bn baht, optimism grows for Thailand’s 2026 rebound

Board of Investment (BOI) secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said a survey by JETRO Bangkok found Japanese companies in Thailand expect the economy to improve in the first half of 2026, compared with the previous six quarters.

The survey, conducted among more than 520 firms in November-December 2025, attributed the brighter outlook to a recovery in production and consumption, particularly driven by new business opportunities across several industries. Sectors expected to perform better include automotive, electronics, chemicals, food, trading, and financial services.

According to the findings, 23% of respondents plan to increase investment in Thailand this year, 35% expect exports to rise, and 26% are considering establishing a regional office in Thailand.

On external risks—particularly US reciprocal tariffs—44% of Japanese firms said they have not been affected, while 26% said they have been, or expect to be, affected. Most businesses (54%) said they would maintain their existing strategy in response, followed by measures such as passing costs on through prices, expanding into domestic and alternative markets, and improving operational efficiency—suggesting investors are cautious but not alarmed amid global trade uncertainty.