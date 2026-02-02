Commerce Ministry steps up checks on gold shops amid sharp price swings

Yanee Srimanee, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce, said global gold prices have been highly volatile and have continued to decline. As a result, many people have turned to buying gold for savings and speculation.

Therefore, the department’s Director-General, Wittayakorn Maneenetr, has instructed the weights and measures division to coordinate with provincial commerce offices nationwide to carry out on-site inspections of gold shops selling both bullion and jewellery.

The inspections focus on the accuracy of digital scales and reinforcing the requirement to display selling prices clearly, in order to ensure fairness for consumers.

Initial results from a mobilisation of officials from 15 central and branch weights and measures offices, covering 105 businesses, found that most gold shops were complying with the law, with clear product labelling and price signs.

However, checks of 132 digital scales found one scale with an accuracy deviation exceeding the legal tolerance, in Udon Thani province. Officials took legal action by immediately attaching a “prohibited from use” notice.