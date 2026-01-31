Balmain unveils Lisa’s stunning gold Thai silk gown for Amazing Thailand Ambassador debut

Balmain, the renowned French luxury fashion brand, has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video showcasing the inspiration behind the golden Thai silk gown worn by Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal for her debut as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The gown, revealed on January 28, is a harmonious fusion of cultural heritage and modern fashion, inspired by the original design by Pierre Balmain, created for Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, in 1960.

Lisa appeared in the gown during her iconic appearance at the Temple of Dawn (Wat Arun) in Bangkok, receiving widespread praise for its elegance, rich meaning, and seamless blend of traditional heritage with contemporary style.

The gown draws inspiration from a historic evening dress designed by Pierre Balmain for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit in 1960. This piece remains a key moment in the long-standing relationship between the House of Balmain and the Thai Royal Family.