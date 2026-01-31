Balmain unveils Lisa’s stunning gold Thai silk gown for Amazing Thailand Ambassador debut

Balmain, the renowned French luxury fashion brand, has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video showcasing the inspiration behind the golden Thai silk gown worn by Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal for her debut as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The gown, revealed on January 28, is a harmonious fusion of cultural heritage and modern fashion, inspired by the original design by Pierre Balmain, created for Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, in 1960.
Lisa appeared in the gown during her iconic appearance at the Temple of Dawn (Wat Arun) in Bangkok, receiving widespread praise for its elegance, rich meaning, and seamless blend of traditional heritage with contemporary style.
The gown draws inspiration from a historic evening dress designed by Pierre Balmain for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit in 1960. This piece remains a key moment in the long-standing relationship between the House of Balmain and the Thai Royal Family.
In an Instagram post, Balmain shared the following:
“On the occasion of @lalalalisa_m's appointment as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, Balmain unveiled a singular couture creation in Bangkok — inspired by an archival gown originally designed by Pierre Balmain for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit in 1960.
For more than two decades, Pierre Balmain crafted a significant part of Her Majesty’s wardrobe, establishing a unique relationship between the Maison and the Royal House of Thailand.
Reinterpreted today using traditional Thai textiles and couture savoir-faire, this look reflects cultural exchange, craftsmanship, and the continuity of creative dialogue — unveiled during the 170th anniversary of Thai-French relations.”
The launch coincided with the 170th anniversary of Thai-French diplomatic relations, underscoring the role of fashion as a universal language that connects history, art, and international cooperation. Choosing Bangkok as the location highlighted Thailand’s status on the global cultural and creative industries stage.
Lisa’s role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador is seen as a powerful connection between the new generation and global audiences, representing Thai culture through a contemporary lens. The gown not only links to the historical significance of Queen Sirikit's wardrobe but also tells the story of Haute Couture roots and the deep international relationship through the fashion industry, a hallmark of French heritage.