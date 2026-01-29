Lisa campaign aims to make Thailand ‘felt’, not just seen

The launch of the Amazing Thailand Ambassador on this occasion was staged on a grand scale at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan, a major cultural and historical landmark known worldwide. The venue powerfully reflects Thailand’s image and reinforces the country’s distinctive charm—beautifully and seamlessly blending traditional refinement with contemporary creative energy.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said:

“TAT believes that telling the story of Thailand’s beauty through the perspective of ‘Lisa’ Lalisa Manoban will open up a new perception—allowing people to see Thailand as a leading, high-quality tourism destination with depth that goes beyond the beauty of its attractions. Thailand is filled with ‘value’ hidden in every experience, and ‘meaning’ that emerges from every moment of travel—whether through the feelings inspired by people, culture, ways of life, or the atmosphere of each destination.

“We want every trip in Thailand to be not merely travel, but the creation of deep memories—rich in meaning and lasting value in travellers’ hearts for a long time. We also want to spark the desire to travel in Thailand, to return again, and to share stories of Thai travel experiences.”