Lisa campaign aims to make Thailand ‘felt’, not just seen

The launch of the Amazing Thailand Ambassador on this occasion was staged on a grand scale at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan, a major cultural and historical landmark known worldwide. The venue powerfully reflects Thailand’s image and reinforces the country’s distinctive charm—beautifully and seamlessly blending traditional refinement with contemporary creative energy.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said:
“TAT believes that telling the story of Thailand’s beauty through the perspective of ‘Lisa’ Lalisa Manoban will open up a new perception—allowing people to see Thailand as a leading, high-quality tourism destination with depth that goes beyond the beauty of its attractions. Thailand is filled with ‘value’ hidden in every experience, and ‘meaning’ that emerges from every moment of travel—whether through the feelings inspired by people, culture, ways of life, or the atmosphere of each destination.
“We want every trip in Thailand to be not merely travel, but the creation of deep memories—rich in meaning and lasting value in travellers’ hearts for a long time. We also want to spark the desire to travel in Thailand, to return again, and to share stories of Thai travel experiences.”
The “Feel All the Feelings” campaign aims to convey the valuable charm of Thai tourism—born from feelings that are fulfilled in every moment. Travellers will discover Thailand’s beauty by gathering a wide range of emotions and sensations, while experiencing the value hidden in every destination—something that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. The goal is to make every journey in Thailand a meaningful memory and a story of lasting impressions that people will want to share endlessly.
This campaign concept is clearly expressed through the advertising film series “Feel All The Feelings – Travel Thailand, feel every feeling”, which can be viewed on YouTube: Amazing Thailand. The film series also features well-known stars and actors—Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong, and Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen—who travel together and convey shared feelings through Thailand’s beautiful destinations.
This is a new chapter in presenting the charm of Thai tourism through the power and identity of “Lisa” Lalisa Manoban as Amazing Thailand Ambassador—deeply connecting people’s hearts with Thailand. It is also an invitation for everyone to be good hosts, welcoming tourists to experience every “feeling” that Thai travel offers—more than a destination, but a quality experience as a Quality Leisure Destination.
At the same time, TAT is pressing ahead with reinforcing confidence in Thai tourism under the “Trusted Thailand” initiative, promoting Thailand as a quality destination that travellers can rely on and visit with confidence.