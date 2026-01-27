‘Lisa effect’ draws crowds to Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea as TAT forecasts 120,000 visitors this season

The “Amazing Thailand x LISA” buzz has sparked a “LISA Effect”, with Thai and international tourists travelling “in Lisa’s footsteps” to the Red Lotus Sea at Nong Han Lake in Kumphawapi district, Udon Thani. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said the surge is helping position the province as a must-visit destination while spreading income to local operators.

TAT expects the Red Lotus Sea tourism season in 2026—from November 2025 to February 2026—to attract no fewer than 120,000 visitors.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said the influx of visitors to the Red Lotus Sea at Nong Han Lake reflects the success of working with a global artist such as Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal in her role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador to promote Thai tourism. TAT, she said, is delighted that “Amazing Thailand x LISA” has inspired both Thai and foreign travellers to experience the beauty of the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani.

She added that the phenomenon is a key opportunity to drive the local economy and upgrade tourism in Udon Thani, as residents and businesses benefit from the momentum by building on the trend to improve community products and services—supporting income distribution to small operators and reinforcing Udon Thani’s role as a quality tourism destination in Thailand.