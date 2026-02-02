Historic metals rout: Chinese speculation and Fed shock send gold and silver tumbling

A breakneck rally in precious metals has flipped into one of the sharpest sell-offs traders can remember, after weeks of outsized gains that many market participants said had become detached from fundamentals.

Silver plunged by around $40 an ounce in less than 20 hours, with Friday’s fall the biggest daily drop on record, while gold slid 9% in its worst session in decades. The rout spilled into other metals, with copper also hit as positions unwound.

“In my career it’s definitely the wildest that I have seen,” said Dominik Sperzel, head of trading at Heraeus Precious Metals, adding that moves of this scale undermine gold’s traditional role as a symbol of stability.



A rally powered by “hot money”

The surge into late January accelerated as speculative flows from China piled into metals from gold and silver to copper, alongside trend-following funds that amplify momentum when prices rise quickly. Analysts described the market as “parabolic”, “frenzied” and at times “untradeable”, with Nicky Shiels of MKS PAMP SA calling January 2026 the most volatile month in precious-metals history.

Physical buying also intensified as households rushed to secure bars and jewellery, echoing episodes of precious-metals mania seen in past decades.