Bangkok districts woo couples with gold prizes on Valentine’s Day

Bang Rak district: “Rak (Love) @ Bangrak”

The Bang Rak District Office will host “Rak (Love) @ Bangrak” on February 14, 2026 at the Jewellery Trade Centre, Soi Silom 19. This year, couples can enter a draw to win a gold marriage certificate, along with many other prizes.

Marriage registration is open to couples of all genders, with no limit on the number of couples. Couples who wish to join and register their marriage can book an online queue from now until February 9, 2026.

For Thai nationals seeking to register a marriage with a foreign national, documents must be submitted in person in advance at the registry section of Bang Rak District Office during official hours only (Monday–Friday, 8.00am–4.00pm).

Red Line hosts “Love in the Sky 2026”

In addition to the two Bangkok district offices holding Valentine’s Day 2026 events, the SRT Red Line will also run an activity on Valentine’s Day.

The event is titled “Love in the Sky 2026”, promoting marriage registration on the electric train and described as the world’s second such event. It will take place on February 14 at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

Couples who register their marriage on the day will receive gold along with a life-insurance policy. The event will also feature celebrities offering auspicious blessings for married life, adding colour and smiles, and performing love songs.