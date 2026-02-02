Rubaya coltan mine collapse in eastern Congo kills more than 200

The incident happened on Wednesday, and the exact death toll was still uncertain by Friday evening.

Muyisa said the victims included miners, children and market women.

He added that some people were pulled out in time but suffered serious injuries, with about 20 injured people receiving treatment at health facilities.

An adviser to the governor said at least 227 deaths had been confirmed, speaking anonymously because he was not authorised to brief the media.

Muyisa linked the collapse to the rainy season, saying the ground was unstable and gave way while people were inside the pit.