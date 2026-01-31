Thai military fires warning shots at Cambodia after laser targeting incident near Phu Pha Lek base

The Second Army Area reported a border incident on January 30, 2026, in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.

At 8:10 PM, a trip flare at the Tamorchat base illuminated the area, leading to suspicions that Cambodian troops were moving through a route towards Thai positions.

At 9:00 PM, a 40mm grenade launcher was heard, but the exact launch point remained unclear. The explosion was later confirmed to have landed near the Phu Pha Lek operational base to the east.

Subsequently, Thai forces detected a searchlight-like beam and a laser pointer aimed directly at the Phu Pha Lek base, prompting the Thai military to fire warning shots in response.

The situation de-escalated after the warning shots, and both sides’ commanders coordinated to address the issue. The incident, described as sudden and unplanned, is suspected to have been caused by disciplinary lapses among Cambodian soldiers.