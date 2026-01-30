Thai military responds to Cambodia’s ceasefire violation claims, reaffirms commitment to GBC guidelines

The Joint Information Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation has clarified reports from Cambodia that accused Thailand of violating the ceasefire agreement along the Thailand-Cambodia border from January 12 to 22, 2026.

The centre stated that Thailand stands by its position and remains fully committed to the joint statement from the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 27, 2025. Thailand has adhered strictly to the agreed Troop Deployment Line and has not moved or increased military presence beyond that which was mutually agreed.

The accusations concerned the following:

The use of drones

The installation of temporary barriers

The demining or disposal of explosive objects

The conduct of troops in the area

Thailand clarified that these actions were strictly for patrolling and ensuring security for both citizens and personnel within Thailand’s designated deployment areas. These actions do not violate the sovereignty of any nation and are fully in line with the current ceasefire agreement.