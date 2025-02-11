Beyond roses: five special Valentine\'s gift ideas

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and for those tired of the traditional bouquet of red roses or struggling for gift inspiration, here are five creative ideas sure to impress on Friday, February 14.

Gifts on special occasions like Valentine's Day reflect the giver's intention and effort in carefully selecting something for his or her loved one. Some gifts carry deeper meaning, symbolising the unique bond shared between a couple.

Choosing a distinctive present can make the day even more special, creating lasting memories.

Here are some Valentine's Day gift ideas:

Unconventional Bouquets: Move beyond the classic red roses. Consider bouquets made from recycled materials, or specially designed arrangements such as snack bouquets, plantable bouquets, even fried-chicken bouquets or those crafted from banknotes.

