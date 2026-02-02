Paul Krugman warns Americans will be poorer as world pivots away from US economy



Meaning beyond economics: divorcing the United States

Krugman says that beyond the economic benefits, something even more important is at stake: the EU–India agreement marks a major step by the global economy towards an “economic divorce” from the United States. While the economic logic has been clear for a long time, concluding the deal required both sides to overcome narrow vested interests. What changed the equation, he argues, is that both Europe and India are now looking for ways to pivot away from trading with America.

Europe has many reasons to be unhappy with the Trump administration, ranging from false claims that Europe has taken unfair economic advantage of the US, to threats aimed at protecting America’s big tech interests, interference in European domestic politics by supporting the far right, and even talk of seizing Greenland.

India, he says, has even more reason. The Trump administration imposed tariffs on Indian exports averaging as high as 34.5%—roughly on a par with those applied to Chinese goods. Krugman calls this bizarre both economically and diplomatically, because previous US administrations had tried to cultivate closer ties with India as a counterweight to China, a dangerous rival. But everything changed, he argues, when the US leader became erratic.



Foreign companies are pulling back too

Krugman notes that it is not only governments that are steering away from the US; foreign private firms are starting to do the same. He points to three headline stories reported by Reuters and Bloomberg: (1) Volkswagen halted plans to build an Audi plant in the US because Trump’s tariffs were hurting profitability; (2) German investment in China rose to a four-year high, boosted by the US trade war; and (3) the US was losing top tech talent to India as Trump’s new H-1B visa rules disrupted the market.



US threats are no longer effective

As Krugman wrote his article, he said Trump had not yet responded to the EU–India agreement—perhaps because officials in his administration were preoccupied with the “Pretty” murder case. But he predicted that it would not be long before Trump posted angry tweets, similar to how he reacted to a Canada–China trade deal. In general, Krugman says we should expect Trump to threaten tariffs against any country that tries to reduce reliance on the US, driven by policy made through bursts of anger online.

However, he argues that America’s economic intimidation will not work any more, because Trump does not hold the stronger hand. Access to the US market is not as crucial to other countries as Trump believes.



The world no longer needs the US in the same way

Krugman cites a key figure: the share of other countries’ GDP accounted for by exports to the US. On average, it is under 5%, and far lower still if Canada and Mexico are excluded.

As the graph shows, when the same measure is calculated for the European Union, the figure is almost twice as high. In other words, the world “needs access” to the EU market more than it needs access to the US market.



A new era for the global trading system

“The global trading system as we knew it lasted for three generations after the Second World War. It was a rules-based system in which every country saw the United States as a reliable, trustworthy partner. But now America’s economic relationship with other countries has become coercive and exploitative, and the world is moving towards a ‘clean break’—one that will make Americans noticeably poorer,” Krugman warned.