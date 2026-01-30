US adds Thailand to currency watch list but finds no manipulators

The US Treasury has added Thailand to its monitoring list due to rising trade surpluses while intensifying scrutiny of global exchange rate policies.

The US Treasury announced on Thursday that it is strengthening its scrutiny of foreign exchange practices worldwide, including interventions designed to resist both the depreciation and appreciation of local currencies against the dollar.

Despite the tighter oversight, the department did not formally accuse any major trading partner of currency manipulation.

In its latest semi-annual currency report, the Treasury stated that no major trading partner met all three criteria for enhanced analysis during the period covering the latter half of 2024 and the first six months of 2025.

However, Thailand was added to the "monitoring list" of nations warranting close attention.

The Treasury cited the growth of the Southeast Asian nation’s global current account surplus and its significant trade surplus with the United States as the primary drivers for the decision.

Thailand now joins nine other economies on the list: China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Germany, Ireland, and Switzerland.

Traditionally, the report has focused on whether countries engage in one-sided intervention to prevent their currencies from strengthening, thereby keeping exports artificially cheap.

Moving forward, the Treasury noted it will monitor more broadly whether economies that smooth exchange rate movements do so to resist depreciation pressure as aggressively as they resist appreciation.