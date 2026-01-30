Lee Jae-myung warns crime networks in Cambodia as crackdown intensifies

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung escalated his warnings against transnational criminal syndicates using Cambodia as a base to defraud South Koreans.

In a post on his personal X account in both Korean and Khmer on Friday (January 30), he affirmed that the Seoul government will hunt down and dismantle these criminal networks entirely, following a continuous streak of successful extraditions.

The South Korean leader issued a stern warning: "If you dare to harm South Koreans, it will bring ruin to you and your families," reiterating that his previous declarations were not a joke.

He vowed that South Korea would pursue this matter to the end as promised.

This warning aligns with the policy he announced last October to crack down on international criminal gangs causing distress to Korean citizens.