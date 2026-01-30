Lee Jae-myung warns crime networks in Cambodia as crackdown intensifies

President Lee has vowed to eliminate South Korean scam syndicates in Cambodia, following the successful mass extradition of 73 suspects.

  • South Korean President Lee Jae-myung issued a direct warning via social media to criminal networks in Cambodia, vowing to dismantle them and threatening ruin to those who harm South Koreans.
  • A joint "Korean Desk" has been established with the Cambodian police, leading to the arrest of 136 suspects and the rescue of 4 kidnapping victims.
  • As part of the crackdown, 73 South Korean suspects involved in fraud cases affecting 869 victims and totalling US$33.8 million were extradited from Cambodia.
  • President Lee has also ordered the use of "full-scale" diplomatic channels to pressure and collaborate with regional governments to dismantle the criminal groups.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung escalated his warnings against transnational criminal syndicates using Cambodia as a base to defraud South Koreans.

In a post on his personal X account in both Korean and Khmer on Friday (January 30), he affirmed that the Seoul government will hunt down and dismantle these criminal networks entirely, following a continuous streak of successful extraditions.

The South Korean leader issued a stern warning: "If you dare to harm South Koreans, it will bring ruin to you and your families," reiterating that his previous declarations were not a joke.

He vowed that South Korea would pursue this matter to the end as promised.

This warning aligns with the policy he announced last October to crack down on international criminal gangs causing distress to Korean citizens.

Korean Desk Achievements

Under the leadership of Lee Jae-myung, the South Korean government has taken aggressive, proactive measures to curb kidnapping, forced labour, and online fraud occurring in Southeast Asia.

Key operational results are summarised below:

  • Establishment of the Korean Desk: Since last November, the South Korean government has deployed police officers to Cambodia. This joint coordination centre consists of 7 Korean officers and 12 Cambodian officers operating within local police stations.
  • Arrest Statistics: According to the Korean National Police Agency, as of last Wednesday, 136 suspects have been arrested, and 4 kidnapping victims have been rescued.
  • Mass Extradition: 73 South Korean suspects were extradited simultaneously on January 23. They are accused of involvement in fraud cases affecting 869 South Korean victims, with damages totalling US$33.8 million.
  • Proactive Diplomacy: President Lee Jae-myung has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to utilise "full-scale" diplomatic channels to pressure and collaborate with neighbouring governments to dismantle the strongholds of these criminal groups.

This movement demonstrates South Korea's firm stance in protecting its citizens from transnational threats, following tragic reports of kidnappings and deaths in scam compounds last year.

Lee Jae-myung’s declaration serves as a warning not only to individual scammers but also to South Korean gangs working for Chinese mafia networks abroad.

Many are now watching to see if the intensified cooperation between South Korea and Cambodia can successfully eradicate these grey businesses from the region.

