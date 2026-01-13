Takaichi, Lee Agree on Importance of Strategic Ties

In their talks in the western Japan city of Nara, part of Takaichi's constituency, they also exchanged views on the international situation, which has grown increasingly uncertain amid developments such as the attack on Venezuela by the administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this month.
Takaichi said in a joint announcement after the talks that she and Lee "recognised the significance of strategic cooperation, including security cooperation between Japan and South Korea and between Japan, South Korea and the United States."
On economic security, the two had an in-depth discussion on expanding supply chains, sources with access to the talks said.
They agreed to play a role in cooperation for regional stability and work closely, including with the United States, toward the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, which is strengthening military cooperation with Russia.
Takaichi and Lee also promised to continue "shuttle" diplomacy, or mutual visits by the leaders of the two countries.
In a small-group meeting and a plenary session, they held talks for about an hour and a half in total.
"I expect (this year) will be a year to develop Japan-South Korea relations to a higher level," Takaichi said after the talks.
Lee said that the two countries cannot put off deepening cooperation and expanding its scope.
This marks the first meeting between Takaichi and Lee since their initial encounter in Gyeongju, South Korea, in October last year.
This is also Lee's first visit to Japan since August last year, when he met with then-Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The meeting in Takaichi's home region of Nara was held at the request of Lee. Takaichi aims to strengthen her relationship of trust with the South Korean president by hosting him and his wife in Nara.
Earlier this month, Lee visited China and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Takaichi and Lee are believed to have discussed how to deal with China, whose relations with Japan have deteriorated since the Japanese prime minister remarked on a possible Taiwan contingency in November last year.
At Tuesday's meeting with Takaichi, Lee noted that Japan, China and South Korea need to find common ground, communicate and cooperate as much as possible.
The leaders are scheduled to visit the Horyuji temple in the town of Ikaruga, Nara, on Wednesday. The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has historical connections to the Korean Peninsula.
