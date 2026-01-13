Takaichi, Lee Agree on Importance of Strategic Ties

In their talks in the western Japan city of Nara, part of Takaichi's constituency, they also exchanged views on the international situation, which has grown increasingly uncertain amid developments such as the attack on Venezuela by the administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Takaichi said in a joint announcement after the talks that she and Lee "recognised the significance of strategic cooperation, including security cooperation between Japan and South Korea and between Japan, South Korea and the United States."

On economic security, the two had an in-depth discussion on expanding supply chains, sources with access to the talks said.