Japan to Send Personnel to Gaza Coordination Centre

Motegi, who is on a Middle East tour, told a news conference in Jerusalem on Sunday that Tokyo will dispatch Takeshi Okubo, ambassador for reconstruction support for the Gaza Strip, and one specialist to the US-led centre in Israel.
Earlier, he inspected the centre.
During the visit, he conveyed to officials related to the centre Japan's policy of actively making contributions.
At the news conference, Motegi expressed an eagerness to take diplomatic actions unique to Japan to realise lasting peace and prosperity in the Middle East region.
On the same day, Motegi met with Hussein al-Sheikh, the vice president of Palestine, and the region's prime minister, Mohammad Mustafa.
Motegi explained Japan's support for a "two-state solution" for the coexistence of a future Palestinian state and Israel.
He also said his country will provide about 25 billion yen in aid for the restoration and reconstruction of Gaza.
Motegi also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, demanding appropriate action to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure humanitarian assistance.
He expressed serious concern over settlement activities in the West Bank, calling them a violation of international law.
