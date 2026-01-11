Takaichi Seeks Coalition Expansion, with DPFP in Mind

"I hope to create as much political stability as possible," the prime minister said on the program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, the country's public broadcaster.
"Without political stability, strong economic policies cannot be implemented," she said, adding, "Strong diplomacy and security are also difficult to achieve."
Asked if there is an option to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, during the ordinary Diet session to be convened on January 23, Takaichi said her administration is currently working diligently on the immediate challenges.
"I want the public to feel the effects of (her administration's) measures against rising prices as soon as possible," she said, declining to elaborate on a possible Lower House dissolution for a snap election.
Her appearance was recorded on Thursday, before a view emerged within the LDP that Takaichi would dissolve the Lower House at the beginning of the ordinary Diet session.
Also on the program, Takaichi said that concrete arrangements are being made for her first visit to the United States since taking office in October last year, in March or April.
"I want to confirm with US President Donald Trump the unwavering unity of Japan and the United States," she said.
Takaichi criticised China's export ban on dual-use goods to Japan, saying, "It is very different from international practice and cannot be tolerated."
The prime minister expressed her intention to accelerate the diversification of supply chains to reduce dependence on China for critical materials.
She also reiterated her intention to establish a national conference by the end of this month for the integrated reform of social security and tax systems.
"We would like to proceed with consideration (of the matter) with a sense of speed, including the design of a refundable tax credit system," the prime minister said.
"We want to finish designing the system as soon as possible," she said.
