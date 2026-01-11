Takaichi Seeks Coalition Expansion, with DPFP in Mind

"I hope to create as much political stability as possible," the prime minister said on the program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, the country's public broadcaster.

"Without political stability, strong economic policies cannot be implemented," she said, adding, "Strong diplomacy and security are also difficult to achieve."

Asked if there is an option to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, during the ordinary Diet session to be convened on January 23, Takaichi said her administration is currently working diligently on the immediate challenges.