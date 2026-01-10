Fujitsu Showcases Automotive Software Tech at CES

The Japanese company's technology helps automakers and other customers design software for SDVs, which can upgrade features by updating software, but requires a lot of costs and labour to develop the software.
Fujitsu also showcased its digital twin technology, reproducing the city of Las Vegas in virtual space and showing how traffic congestion there can be eased by analysing data on the movements of people and vehicles.
Another technology the company exhibited was its physical AI system, which allows robots to move autonomously and in coordination with one another.
In the exhibit, AI analyses footage from cameras monitoring inside a room and those mounted on robots, predicting people's movements. A robot approaches and warns a person who tries to enter a restricted area.
