Fujitsu Showcases Automotive Software Tech at CES

FRIDAY, JANUARY 09, 2026
Jiji Press

Fujitsu showed off a foundational technology that uses artificial intelligence to develop software for software-defined vehicles at the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Wednesday (January 8).

The Japanese company's technology helps automakers and other customers design software for SDVs, which can upgrade features by updating software, but requires a lot of costs and labour to develop the software.

Fujitsu also showcased its digital twin technology, reproducing the city of Las Vegas in virtual space and showing how traffic congestion there can be eased by analysing data on the movements of people and vehicles.

Another technology the company exhibited was its physical AI system, which allows robots to move autonomously and in coordination with one another.

In the exhibit, AI analyses footage from cameras monitoring inside a room and those mounted on robots, predicting people's movements. A robot approaches and warns a person who tries to enter a restricted area.

