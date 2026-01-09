Man Found Dead in Tokyo Apartment Has Defensive Wounds

According to the sources, Kawashima lived alone in a two-bedroom apartment with a dining room and a kitchen.

He was found face down in the dining room-kitchen area, with stab wounds in more than 10 areas, including the neck, stomach and thigh. He may have died of blood loss, the sources said.

Several footprints with blood were found in the dining room-kitchen area, the hallway and the entrance of his apartment, as well as a common hallway of the apartment building. There were no signs that the attacker rummaged through the apartment.