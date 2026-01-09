Japan-S. Korea Summit Set for Tues. in Takaichi's Home Prefecture

The visit is part of the two countries' "shuttle" diplomacy, or mutual visits by their leaders, and Takaichi hopes to build rapport with the South Korean leader by welcoming him to her home prefecture.

Tokyo is seeking to strengthen ties with South Korea amid the deteriorating security environment around Japan, with China, Russia and North Korea deepening their mutual ties.

According to the announcement by the South Korean government, Lee will arrive in Nara on Tuesday afternoon.

Later in the day, Takaichi and Lee will hold a summit in the prefecture, to be followed by a joint press conference and a dinner party.

They are expected to discuss responses to China, which is ramping up pressure on Japan, and measures to strengthen Japan-South Korea cooperation in the field of economic security, among other things.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit the Horyuji temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the town of Ikaruga in Nara, according to Seoul.