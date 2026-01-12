Japan PM Takaichi Mulling Snap Election

The lower chamber of the Diet, her country's parliament, is likely to be dissolved at the start of the ordinary Diet session from January 23, the Takaichi administration sources said.

The candidacy filings marking the beginning of the official campaign period for the general election are expected on January 27 or February 3, and the voting day is February 8 or 15.

Takaichi is expected to make a final decision after assessing the reactions of ruling and opposition parties and public opinion while engaging in diplomatic events over the week from Tuesday.

She apparently hopes to strengthen her grip on power to push her policy agenda by winning the election, especially as the ruling coalition of her Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party lacks a majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.