Bringing Japanese Sake to Southeast Asia - The Shared Future of Asia and Japan

Will the Sake Boom Last?

Global interest in sake continues to grow. In 2024, exports of sake—including shochu and other spirits—reached 43.47 billion yen, almost four times the 11.507 billion yen recorded in 2014. The top three markets—China, the United States, and Hong Kong—together accounted for 65 per cent of the total value.



However, economic growth in China and Hong Kong has slowed in recent years. In China, in particular, a weak real estate market, an ageing population, and trade tensions with the United States have all weighed on the economy. As a result, demand for sake may be levelling off.



In the United States, the Trump administration has raised tariffs on sake. Until recently, duties were 3 cents (about 4 yen) per litre, but after bilateral negotiations, a 15 per cent tariff took effect in August. With the risk of further changes ahead, exporters across Japan fear that higher prices could weaken demand in the United States.



In Japan, demand for sake continues to decline. A wider range of alcoholic drinks, such as beer and whisky, is available, and young people are drinking less than before. As more office workers place greater importance on family life, after-work drinking with bosses and colleagues—once known as “nominication”—is increasingly viewed as outdated. For the sake industry, sustaining and growing overseas markets has become vital to survival.



Southeast Asia: A Land of Opportunity

Attention is now focused on Southeast Asia. Singapore ranks 6th worldwide in sake imports by value, followed by Vietnam (11th), Thailand (12th), Malaysia (13th), and the Philippines (19th), all placing high on the list.



Hitoshi Utsunomiya, a board member of the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association, which represents about 1,600 producers nationwide, is optimistic about Southeast Asia: “With economic growth ahead and a large young population, it is set to become a promising market.”



Bangkok hosted “Sake Week Thailand 2024” on July 6–7 last year, featuring more than 40 varieties of sake. Backed by the Embassy of Japan in Thailand and the JETRO Bangkok Office, it was the first event of its kind in the country. The program also included pairing sessions that matched sake with dishes from top Thai restaurants.



“Sake Manila 2025” was held in Manila on May 23. Organised by leading distributor Philippine Wine Merchants, it was the second edition following last year’s inaugural event. Fifty-three breweries and producers from across Japan took part, interacting with visitors.



The Tajimi Sake Brewers Cooperative, a group of breweries in eastern Gifu Prefecture, has moved into the Cambodian market. In 2023, it held a sake tasting fair at luxury hotels and commercial venues in Phnom Penh. Five breweries, including Chigonoiwa Brewery, showcased their signature labels, with a “Miss Sake” representative in a kimono adding a splash of colour to the event. A local buyer noted, “In Cambodia, beer and the local wine sra sor are the usual choices, but as the market grows, sake also has a chance.” Chigonoiwa Brewery has since expanded into Vietnam and Thailand, and while overseas sales were almost nonexistent a decade ago, they now make up 40 per cent of the total.



Localization

In 2024, “Traditional sake-making” in Japan was recognised by UNESCO as part of its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Sake is a tradition Japan takes pride in sharing with the world, but it will only be accepted if producers understand local needs and adapt to them.



In Japan, the standard bottle size for sake is 1.8 litres, while the 720-millilitre bottle is commonly used for overseas markets. Yet unless you are a serious sake fan, even a 720-millilitre bottle can feel like too much. In response, a number of exporters have begun offering 180-millilitre bottles and cans, making it easier for consumers to try sake casually.



Overseas, sake is often introduced through Japanese restaurants, but with only so many venues, that strategy soon hits a ceiling. Positioning sake as a mealtime companion will require pairing it with local dishes across Southeast Asia. Although sake is widely perceived as dry, brewers already active in the region report a preference for sweeter styles. The real challenge is how to offer sake that people will truly embrace—a test of Japan’s hospitality culture.

By Akio Yaita

Journalist. Graduated from the Faculty of Letters at Keio University. After completing his doctorate at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, he worked as a correspondent for the Sankei Shimbun in Beijing and as Taipei bureau chief. Author or co-author of many books.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]