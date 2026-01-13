Japan Parties Speed Up Preparations for Possible General Election

CDP Secretary-General Jun Azumi has instructed the party's prefectural chapters to request support from Komeito and its support base, the lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai.

Yuichiro Tamaki, chief of the Democratic Party for the People, said his party will accelerate work to select candidates. Meanwhile, he expressed reluctance to cooperate with the CDP, saying, "Coordination without a proper reason would lead to fewer seats."

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito told reporters that the party will thoroughly prepare and seek results. He added that the party will conclude whether to field candidates for constituency seats as early as this week.

Also on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara informed the steering committees of both Diet chambers that this year's ordinary Diet session will be convened on January 23.

In light of the possibility of a Lower House dissolution, the ruling bloc did not propose schedules for policy speeches by the prime minister and others.

The ordinary session will run for 150 days through June 21. If the Lower House is dissolved, a special Diet session would be convened within 30 days of the subsequent election.

