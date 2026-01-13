Kure: The fragrance of adventure

Top Note: Exploring the isles on two wheels

From Hiroshima, you can reach Kawajiri in about one hour by train. This is where your adventure begins, with the Tobishima Kaido Cycling Route, which stretches to Imabari. Seven islands connected to the mainland by bridges form a surprising path: a blue line on the ground indicating the direction, very few cars, the brilliant contrast of orange citrus fruits against turquoise-blue sea, and the scent of salty wind. Welcome to a new world.

Takao Saito, an experienced guide, shares his passion for local history. He explains how the development of transport has influenced the small port towns along the way. We cycle at a moderate pace, taking in everything: the sound of the waves, the rhythm of our pedalling.

After a handful of skilled pedal pushes, Mitarai emerges as if trapped in a timeless moment. Here, the enchanting Shintoyo Guesthouse welcomes weary travellers with a blend of allure and discretion. Akira Inoue, its owner, spent 15 years restoring century-old buildings, preserving their soul. “It’s breathtaking, but it’s not ostentatious or expensive. I can’t compare it to anything else in history,” he admits. “It’s truly priceless.” This philosophy of restoration without erasing the past also caught the attention of the film industry. The guesthouse served as a filming location for the critically acclaimed film Drive My Car.

In the evening, one can unwind at the SHINCHIBANA SAUNA, a Meiji-era relic that has recently undergone renovations. The warm and resinous atmosphere of this historic town provides a unique and luxurious experience, as one suspends time and immerses oneself in the past.