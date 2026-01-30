Thai Police and US Authorities Join Forces to Combat Call Centers and Human Trafficking with AI

The Royal Thai Police continues to strengthen international cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, particularly call center scams and human trafficking.
In recent talks with representatives from the US Department of State, the two sides exchanged information and discussed enhancing systemic measures to close gaps that allow crimes to flourish in the region.
On January 30, 2026, Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Anti-Trafficking Center, revealed that Pol Gen Kittiratt Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, had assigned him to welcome Ms. Rachel M. Poynter, Acting Director of the US Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP Office), and her delegation. They met on January 28, 2026, at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.
During the meeting, the US expressed particular concern over human trafficking related to international call center gangs. These gangs not only deceive people worldwide, causing significant financial losses but also force workers into criminal networks, impacting multiple countries. The US delegation is currently evaluating Thailand's Tier ranking in human trafficking efforts.
Pol Gen Thatchai provided an update on the progress of the RTP’s SHIELD system, designed to serve as a central platform for connecting and exchanging data internationally. This includes information on call center operations, human trafficking networks, investigations, and victim databases, which will enhance proactive measures in the region.
Additionally, the RTP continues to implement seven preventive measures set by the Commissioner-General. This year, the RTP plans to use AI technology to track, analyze, and screen foreign nationals entering Thailand, especially those traveling toward border areas in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, which are known to be hubs for call center gangs.
Thailand also plays a key role in assisting foreign human trafficking victims who have been deceived into working in Myanmar to safely return to their home countries. Furthermore, measures are being taken to cut off some infrastructure links to the Myanmar-Cambodia border areas. Although these measures may impact the local economy, they are deemed necessary to disrupt transnational crime networks in the long term.
Ms. Rachel praised Thailand's efforts in combating human trafficking, noting the clear progress made, and emphasized the importance of continuing to focus on victim protection, recovery, and care alongside law enforcement.
Pol Gen Thatchai added that close cooperation between the RTP, domestic agencies, and international partners will be key to solving human trafficking sustainably. He also stated that if Thailand’s Tier rating improves, it will positively impact international confidence and significantly contribute to Thailand’s economic growth.
The RTP, under the leadership of Pol Gen Kittiratt Phanphet, remains committed to combating call center gangs and human trafficking for the benefit of national security, the economy, and the country’s international image.