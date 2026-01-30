Thai Police and US Authorities Join Forces to Combat Call Centers and Human Trafficking with AI

The Royal Thai Police continues to strengthen international cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, particularly call center scams and human trafficking.

In recent talks with representatives from the US Department of State, the two sides exchanged information and discussed enhancing systemic measures to close gaps that allow crimes to flourish in the region.

On January 30, 2026, Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Anti-Trafficking Center, revealed that Pol Gen Kittiratt Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, had assigned him to welcome Ms. Rachel M. Poynter, Acting Director of the US Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP Office), and her delegation. They met on January 28, 2026, at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

During the meeting, the US expressed particular concern over human trafficking related to international call center gangs. These gangs not only deceive people worldwide, causing significant financial losses but also force workers into criminal networks, impacting multiple countries. The US delegation is currently evaluating Thailand's Tier ranking in human trafficking efforts.