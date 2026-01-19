RTP: Scam crackdown nets THB10bn; 800 accounts frozen, 32 arrested

A look at the 2025 statistics: assets worth ten billion baht (THB10bn) seized, 800 bank accounts frozen, and 32 scammers arrested in a mule-account procurement ring—cutting off money-laundering routes linked to the grey economy.
Pol Lt Gen Chaiyapaj Suwanraksa, Commander of the Royal Thai Police Personnel Bureau, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, and secretary of the Royal Thai Police Anti-Money Laundering Suppression Centre, said the centre—headed by Pol Gen Ittipol Atchariyapradit, Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, as director, with Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej., Assistant Commissioner-General, as deputy director—has continued to drive money-laundering prosecutions, which it views as a core pillar in suppressing crime.
The centre’s statistics on predicate offences and criminal money-laundering cases in 2025 show a high volume of predicate-offence action. The top three were narcotics cases (182,078), property-related cases (69,617), and public fraud cases (22,768).
It also pursued criminal money-laundering cases stemming from predicate offences. The top three were narcotics (293 cases), online gambling (127 cases), and public fraud (73 cases). Nationwide, units carried out a total of 744 money-laundering criminal cases.
Key operational results highlighted included Operation “Khayee Hua Jai Thotsakan”, which exposed a mule-account procurement network and cut off money-laundering routes linked to the grey economy, freezing more than 800 bank accounts and returning up to THB33 million to victims. Another operation targeting scammer networks led to the arrest of 32 suspects and the seizure of assets worth more than THB10 billion.
Pol Gen Ittiphol and Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop have instructed all units to work proactively on money-laundering cases, accelerate investigations and asset tracing to gather evidence, and pursue money-laundering criminal charges in line with the prescribed rules and criteria. The aim is to deliver tangible results, while improving the capabilities and skills of investigation teams in each unit and strengthening expertise in money-laundering law.
