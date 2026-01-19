RTP: Scam crackdown nets THB10bn; 800 accounts frozen, 32 arrested

A look at the 2025 statistics: assets worth ten billion baht (THB10bn) seized, 800 bank accounts frozen, and 32 scammers arrested in a mule-account procurement ring—cutting off money-laundering routes linked to the grey economy.

Pol Lt Gen Chaiyapaj Suwanraksa, Commander of the Royal Thai Police Personnel Bureau, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, and secretary of the Royal Thai Police Anti-Money Laundering Suppression Centre, said the centre—headed by Pol Gen Ittipol Atchariyapradit, Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, as director, with Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej., Assistant Commissioner-General, as deputy director—has continued to drive money-laundering prosecutions, which it views as a core pillar in suppressing crime.

The centre’s statistics on predicate offences and criminal money-laundering cases in 2025 show a high volume of predicate-offence action. The top three were narcotics cases (182,078), property-related cases (69,617), and public fraud cases (22,768).